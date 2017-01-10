Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says the road networks are essential to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Talking to Secretary Communications Division and Chairman National Highway Authority Shahid Ashraf Tarar here on Tuesday, he said roads provide access to far flung areas of the country thereby creating huge economic potential for trade and commerce.

Chairman National Highway Authority briefed the Prime Minister regarding progress of ongoing road network projects in the country.

The Prime Minister directed for immediate construction of Islamabad Metro Bus link from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport.

The Prime Minister was informed that the project would cost around 18 billion rupees and would comprise of 14 bus stops along the route. The new Metro Bus service would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 14th August this year along with the inauguration of New Islamabad Airport.

The Prime Minister stated that Airport Link Metro Bus route will ease the traffic load towards the New Airport and save precious time for the commuters with ease of travel and comfort.

Nawaz Sharif directed that the Metro Bus Service to the New Islamabad Airport should be state-of-the-art service and no compromise on the quality of work and service be made.