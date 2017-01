PESHAWAR: A division bench of Peshawar High Court, today, adjourned hearing of the petition about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) till February 8, 2017.

The division bench comprises Chief Justice Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ikramullah Khan.

The bench asked the federation to submit its rejoinder about the petition filed by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser within two weeks.

In his petition, Asad Qaiser has alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been ignored in CPEC.