HAFIZABAD-The workers and owners of power looms industry have expressed their resentment over the prolonged electricity loadshedding which has deprived them of their bread and butter.

Addressing a press conference, Mian Muhammad Yousaf Tihami said that due to unrealistic policies of the government, the industry was already on the verge of annihilation but the prolonged loadshedding has adversely affected. Moreover, also the government faces a loss of billion of rupees in earning foreign exchange. He demanded effective measures to keep this small industry alive.

TRADER GOES MISSING: The traders of Sukheke have expressed their grave concern over the mysterious disappearance of a trader Faisal Abbas Bhatti of Atla Marwan for the past one week.

According to the traders, Faisal Abbas Bhatti after closing his shop had left Sukheke for his village along with cash of Rs1 lakh on a bike but could not reach his residence. The Sukheke police had registered an FIR but failed to locate the abductee. They appealed to the police high-ups to ensure his early recovery.

HOSPITALS’ UPGRADATION: A sum of Rs5b would be spent for the provision of modern medical equipments and improvement of infrastructures in 25 district and 15 tehsil headquarters hospitals in the province, an officer said.

Revamping of DHQ and THQ Hospitals Punjab Project Director Usman said during his visit to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad that Rs131m has been approved for the provision of different facilities in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad. He added that Rs30 million has been approved for better infrastructure in Trauma Centre. Mubsharul Hassan, Project Manager Planning who accompanied Usman, said that a sum of Rs3.5b would be spent on 25 DHQ hospitals including Hafizabad Hospital while Rs1.5b would be spent for the improvement of 15 THQ hospitals and repair and renovation of existing machinery.

He said that besides improvement of infrastructures, dental unit, physiotherapy and ICU units would be made according to modern standard. More beds would be provided and efforts would be made to outsource facilities of parking, laundry, cafeteria and improvement in sanitary condition in the exiting hospitals, he added.