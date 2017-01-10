ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has launched diplomatic efforts to get a United Nations’ verdict against India – days after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi, delivered a dossier on India’s interference and terrorism in Pakistan to the UN chief Antonio Guterres, foreign ministry officials said on Monday.

Pakistan has provided evidence of Indian involvement in the dossier to Antonio Guterres who assumed the charge last week replacing Ban Ki-Moon. The new UN secretary general offered to play a role to defuse tension between the two nuclear-armed countries.

A senior official at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan was pursuing its case with the UN chief and the concerned quarters.

“We are seeking help from the friendly countries to put pressure on India,” he said.

The official said that the response so far from Guterres was positive and it seemed he really wanted to help resolve the Pak-India issues.

Pakistan and India have been at loggerheads since July after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

During the ongoing tension, the occupying forces killed dozens of protesters to quell the Kashmiris’ agitation.

The relations worsened further when New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the Uri attack, which inflicted the heaviest toll on the Indian Army in a single incident in 14 years.

Pakistan denied link to the incident that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

Since independence in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought four wars - including one undeclared war – and have been engaged in many border skirmishes and military stand-offs.

Kashmir has been the main cause of tension with the exception of the 1971 war where the conflict originated due to turmoil in erstwhile East Pakistan — now Bangladesh.

This month, Pakistan and India exchanged nuclear facilities’ list under a 1988 deal.

They also exchanged the lists of prisoners under a separate agreement signed in 2008.

But the exchange of lists was not seen as a step towards normalisation of the ties as officials said “This is just a routine formality.”

Another official at the foreign ministry said that the UN chief had been urged to play his role in stopping India from carrying its “negative agenda” to destablise Pakistan.

“Pakistan is in contact with China, Russia, and Arab countries to expose India’s anti-Pakistan designs. The response has been positive. We are determined to show the real face of India to the world,” he maintained.

Pakistan’s dossier contains additional information and proof of Indian and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s interference in Pakistan and involvement in terrorism particularly in Balochistan, tribal areas and Karachi.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz urged the new UN secretary general and relevant United Nations bodies to seriously consider the matter in the light of information shared by Pakistan and play a role in restraining India from these activities.

International Relations Expert Dr Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema said that Pakistan should have started lobbying against India soon after it received the first evidence.

“We should not let India off the hook. We should have started these efforts earlier. But it is still good that we are working on it,” he added.

Cheema said that the new secretary general “is now being educated by Pakistan about the serious tensions between these two states.”

He said that if whenever India would try to launch propaganda against Pakistan, the UN secretary general would have “in his mind, our evidence.”

Defence Analyst Lt Gen Talat Masood (retired) said that Pakistan should not expect too much from the UN but reporting of the Indian interference was a good step.

“This will help expose the real face of India. We should keep our efforts to bring India’s interference to the knowledge of world powers and the UN,” he said.

The defence analyst said that Kalbushan Yadav had publically confessed about his involvement in terrorist activities.