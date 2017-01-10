ISLAMABAD: Election Commission (EC) has adjourned till January 18 hearing of disqualification references filed by speaker National Assembly (NA) against PTI chairman Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen MNA.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza Khan while expressing displeasure over statements by politicians said they pressurize the institution from they want to seek justice. EC would not come under any pressure, he said.

A five member’s bench of EC led by CEC Sardar Raza Khan today took up for hearing the references filed by speaker NA seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

Akram Sheikh counsel for PML-N could not appear being unwell. The counsel for Imran Khan was also not present. Counsel for Talal Chaudhry sought more time.

The CEC expressed his displeasure over it remaking if references have not to be moved ahead then they will be withdrawn. It is being said that we are supporting the government and we don’t want to hear the case, he added.

He further remarked “pressure is exerted on the institution wherefrom they want to seek justice. If the decision comes in favor then it is said commission is independent and if the decision comes against then commission is criticized upon. Election commission will not come under any pressure if statements are given against us.

The hearing of the case was put off till January 18.