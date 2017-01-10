KARACHI: Former federal minister Faisal Saleh Hayat rejoined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on today along with Khalid Ahmed Kharal.

According to sources, Hayat made the decision after a meeting with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi.

The former federal minister was also expected to bag a key position in the party as well, informed the same sources.

It is important to mention here that previously Faisal Saleh Hayat had been elected as a member national assembly (MNA) on PPP’s ticket as well, but later formed a forward bloc during Pervez Musharraf’s period.

Hayat, once considered a close aide to Benazir Bhutto, had parted ways with the PPP and created a breakaway faction called PPP Patriots.

He later became part of Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q).