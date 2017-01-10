OKARA- -The Punjab Drug Regulatory Authority (PDRA) sealed a fake herbal medicines’ manufacturing factory during a raid here the other day.

According to official sources, District Drug Inspector Sadaf along with other drug inspectors - Muhammad Irfan and Talib Kiani - raided Big Pharma on GT Road in Firdous Town. During the raid, the officials seized a huge amount of fake medicines and sealed the factory.

The B-Division Police, on the complaint of Ms Sadaf, registered a case against the factory owner Muhammad Ramzan and launched further investigation.