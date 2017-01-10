Quetta:- A man allegedly shot dead his wife and her paramour in cold blood on Monday in Tamboo tehsil of district Nasirabad. Police said the man committed the crime in Khan Kot area. Police shifted the bodies to Dera Murad Jamali Hospital and after completion of medico-legal formalities these were handed over to their heirs. The police, after registering an FIR against the accused, have started investigation into the incident.–Staff reporter

It is the first incident of honour killing reported in Balochistan this year.