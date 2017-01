PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is planning to initiate various projects in hydropower sector to produce over one thousand two hundred megawatt of electricity.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Energy Muhammad Atif while addressing a function of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization in Peshawar today.

He said out of 1200MW power projects, six projects of six hundred sixty-eight megawatts have recently been advertised to attract private sector investment.