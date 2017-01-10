Rawalpindi : The Good-governance claims of Chief Minister Punjab have turned into tall claims in terms of treatment facilities in allied hospital at Rawalpindi.

According to sources, around three patients are getting medical treatment at one bed, while no facility of tests are available in the Government hospitals of Rawalpindi. Furthermore, no medicines and drugs are available at the pharmacies of various Government hospitals of Rawalpindi.

The patients are forced to undergo X-ray and tests at private laboratories at inflated rates.

A PTI cantt leader Shahzad Khan while commenting on the matter said that no modern machines are found in Rawalpindi Hospital for medical treatment, while the majority of machines are not-functioning.

He further said that no proper arrangement for sanitary and cleanness is witnessed at the hospitals located in Rawalpindi.