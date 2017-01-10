LALAMUSA-As many as 135 people were murdered last year over honour, vendettas and land disputes while about 70 people committed suicide on the account of poverty, domestic feuds and violence.

Moreover, according to statistics received from different sources, about 120 people belonging to all age and gender groups fell victim to road mishaps whereas more than 4,000 were injured on roads. The Rescue 1122 district Gujrat source revealed that during the year 5,200 people were injured in road accidents and 3,348 medical patients were provided emergency help.

Likewise, 248 fire incidents were managed, 247 wounded accused involved in criminal activities were shifted to hospitals and emergency services were extended in 33 incidents of drowning in river, canals and 8 collapsed buildings. About 1,000 emergency service was provided for needy people.