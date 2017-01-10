QUETTA : The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel arrested four suspects and recovered arms from their possession during search operations here on Tuesday.

According to details, the police and Frontier Corps (FC) conducted joint operation against the outlaws at Qambrani Road and Kaley Jatak area of the provincial capital Quetta.

During separate actions the LEAs apprehended four suspects besides recovering arms from their possession. The nabbed suspects were being interrogated after registering cases against them.