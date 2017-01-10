RAWALPINDI: A death row prisoner was executed in Adiyala JaiL today morning over murdering two people including a judge.

According to details, the murderer Naveed Hussain executed in the wee hours today morning. After execution, the body was handed over to the relatives.

Jail sources said that Hussain had murdered an anti-terrorism court judge Jamshed Khan in 2006. He had escaped from Skardu Jail in 2013 and killed another person during that period.

Pakistan lifted a moratorium on the death penalty — on 17th December 2014 — a day after Taliban gunmen attacked Army Public School Peshawar, killing 132 students and nine teachers.

The bloodshed had shocked the nation and put pressure on the government to do more to tackle the Taliban insurgency.

A moratorium on the death penalty was imposed in 2008 after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government took reins of power in the country and only one execution took place during its five-year tenure.