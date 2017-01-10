MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Bakhtawar Gondal, a student of BS (Hons) in English Language and Literature, was invited to present her research paper at the International Conference of BESSH 2017, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa and the International Conference on Language, Literature and Culture (ICLLC 2017) in Pune, India, from February 3, 5th.

Bakhtawar Gondal belongs to village Lakhnewala, situated in suburbs of Mandi Bahauddin and studies at Sargodha University, Mandi Bahauddin Campus. Her academic interests include poetry, drama, communication skills and modern literature. She has been awarded a trophy by Pakistani Playwright Usman Ali. She participated in competition of writing research paper on drama (Mask) which was approved and published in International Journal on Studies in English Language and Literature at which she got the invitations.