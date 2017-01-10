KASUR-Mediamen are eyes and ears of the administration through which it witnesses and hears to the public complaints. The media would have to play this role in a more positive and constructive way to get the public sufferings mitigated.

Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan stated at a meeting with the newly-elected office bearers of Kasur Press Club and the District Union of Journalists here. She said that the media not only has played a key role in pointing out public miseries but also provide their full assistance to make services happen in a better way. She said that mediamen have a right to Journalist Colony, saying they will not be kept deprived too long of the houses.

On the occasion, she was requested for renovation of the press club building at which she assured the mediamen of starting the work.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla, president Haji Sharif Mehr, general secretary Tariq Mehmood, UoJ chairman Ajmal Arshad, president Ata Kasuri and general secretary Ch Imran Zaib also attended the meeting.