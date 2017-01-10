MANDI BAHAUDDIN-A ceremony for the oath taking of the office-bearers of Daily Newspapers Composers Association (DNCA) was held at Municipal Committee Hall on Saturday.

Jamaat-e-Islami central leader Riaz Farooq Sahi was the chief guest. Editors of local dailies and notables of the city including traders and property dealers were also present.

After administering oath to the office-bearers, the chief guest appreciated the performance of newspapers composers. Referring to the editors, he said the nation is victim of rising corruption in the country. There is no accountability and due to this, financial irregularities especially in development schemes had become a routine.

He said media persons could play a positive role in reducing corruption in the government departments. The editors should promote truth through newspapers and publish stories on the basis of facts that are in the interest of public, he said and added that they should do it by rising above their political affiliations. He also urged MNAs and MPAs including Punjab Minister Women Development Hamida Waheed to make public the development funds allocated with detail of their spending on development schemes. He said only installing plaques with names of parliamentarian on roads and other development schemes were not enough to show their performance. It is the quality of projects and their durability that matter more, he said.

He said presently work on roads and other development schemes was below the standard. He also urged the participants of the ceremony to unite and fight against corruption. “This is the only way we could restore justice, peace and writ of the government in the country,” he said.

The office-bearers include President Kashif Akmal, General Secretary Matiur Rehman Hilani, Information Secretary Ali Ferozi and Finance Secretary Ch Asghar Tabussam. Earlier, the chief guest was accorded warm welcome on his arrival.