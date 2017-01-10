KASUR/KAMOKE-Two persons and a minor girl, who went missing couple of days ago, were found dead in different areas here the other day.

According to the police, a missing youth and minor girl were found dead in Kasur while another missing man was found dead in Kamoke.

The dead body of a missing minor girl was recovered from an under-construction house on College Road, Kasur here on Monday.

According to Kasur B-Division Police, five-year-old Ayesha, daughter of Muhammad Asif and a resident of Kot Piran, went missing and could not be found despite hectic search. Yesterday, her dead body was recovered from an under-construction house on College Road here. The police doubted that the girl might have been strangled after being assaulted sexually. The police shifted the body for autopsy to DHQ Hospital and launched investigation to ascertain facts surrounding the incident.

Another Ahsan, 20, who was kidnapped from Man Singh Mohallah, Kot Radha Kishan, Kasur, couple of days ago was found dead. His body, shot in the head, was recovered from Sarai Mughal. The police launched investigation into the incident.

In Kamoke, the mutilated body of a missing person was found here in Harar Village. The police said that the deceased, a resident of Muhammad Nagar Tibba, went missing a couple days ago. His mutilated dead body was recovered from the village and shifted for autopsy to THQ Hospital. Name of the deceased and family connection is yet to be ascertained.

GIRL CRUSHED TO DEATH

A girl was crushed to death by a speeding car here the other day. According to police, Uzma Bibi, 20, a resident of Chianwali was crossing a road along with her maternal grandmother when a speeding car crushed her to death. Her grandmother also got injured in the incident and was shifted to hospital. The police are investigating.