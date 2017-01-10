ISLAMABAD: A worker of Gun and Country Club today submitted an application for registration of an FIR against MNA Daniyal Aziz, accusing him of physical assault, harassment and torture at workplace.

In his application to IG Islamabad and SHO Aabpara Police Station, Yasir Javaid, Manager Administration and Finance in the Gun and Country Club, said that he was tortured after he turned down an undue demand by Club’s Administrator Mr Daniyal Aziz regarding a transfer.

He maintained that the transfer required an approval from the Managing Board of the Club.

The applicant said that on his refusal to succumb to Daynal Aziz’s demand, he was first abused and then subjected to torture with the help of other workers.

"I was punched and kicked repeatedly, resulting in head injuries," he said.

He also attached reports of CT scan and Other medical tests with his application and urged the police to register an FIR against Daniyal Aziz.

In addition, the club’s manager administration said there were threats to his life and family.