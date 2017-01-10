ISLAMABAD - A newly formed special Committee of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reached Karachi on Monday to start fresh investigations into Khanani and Kalia money laundering scam and Exact fake degrees’ scandal.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that besides meeting with previous investigation officer of the cases, the committee would also take all records and evidence of these cases into its custody.

A spokesman of the ministry said the investigations into these cases would be forwarded in light of briefing from previous investigating officer and available evidences.

The four-member committee would lead further investigations of these cases to take these to their logical conclusions, the spokesman added.

The committee comprised Deputy Director FIA Jameel Ahmad and assistant directors Ziaul Islam, Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Usman.

The committee had been formed on the directions of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to start fresh investigations into these cases.