LAHORE: President Mamnoon Hussain, chairing the 6th meeting of the Senate of PIFD in Lahore on Tuesday, said that there are high expectations from Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) adding that this institute has the potential to increase the country’s prestige and enhance exports through value addition in products.

The president emphasised upon the need to adopt creative mindset in order to bring Pakistani products at international level and in this regard PIFD can play an important role.

He expressed optimism that, “PIFD will become a source of progress for industrial sector through innovative approach.”

He added that, “The country’s exports can be increased through value addition in products adding in this regard there is a need to focus on research to learn about modern international trends.”

The president called for establishing linkages with international renowned institutions in this respect.

The president underscored that, “Measures should be taken to acquaint the students of national history and cultural values along with imparting professional training.”

The meeting granted approval to the annual budget of PIFD and also approved the annual report of the institution.

President Mamnoon Hussain congratulated two students of PIFD on being awarded Style Award and hoped that they will continue to work with same commitment to improve standard of the national products.