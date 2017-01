Head of Jamaat e Islami Siraj ul Haq has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come to court for submitting his reply, reported Waqt News.

Everyone around the world comes infront of court to submit their replies, irrespective of their designation, why can’t PM come to court?

Regarding Military courts Siraj Ul Haq said, “They have come to an end at their given time. There is no need to give them any more extension. Now the government and courts should make sure justice is provide to everyone.”