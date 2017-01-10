ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Federal Education, Engr. Baligh Ur Rehman on Tuesday said that proper consultations are required while formulating the education policy as it is very important for the future development of education in the country.

Attending the opening session of 2-day consultative meeting on review of National Education Policy as a chief guest he said, “This draft policy has been presented here to discuss with all the stakeholders relating to education.”

He said, “It’s just the beginning and this draft policy will be opened for further and wider discussions and consultations countrywide after this two-day consultative meeting.”

“We would never violate constitution and therefore this policy will be finalized after getting the suggestions and recommendations from the all stakeholders including provinces, education departments, academicians etc,” he said.

The Minister of State said, “This policy draft includes chapters of Aims and Objectives of Education, Islamic Education, Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC), Non formal Education including literacy and adult literacy, Tertiary Education, Information technology, Library and Documentation, Physical Education and Sports.”

“Further draft including Private Sector Education, Special and Inclusive Education, Deeni Madaris, National Testing System and Assessments, Character Building, Career Counseling, Guidance, Girl Guide and Boy Scouts, and Financing of Education etc,” he said.

“All the chapters of policy are very important, be it Islamic teachings or ECEC or character building, all these components are highly important for a good and sound education policy,” said the Minister.

“National Education policy 2009 was a consensus document but there is always room for improvement, this revisiting of national education policy will incorporate all the latest trends in education,” stated the minister.



“We recently came across some misprinted science textbooks along with the outdated computer science books,” he remarked.

So, he said, “We took quick and serious action against it and to avoid such situation in future we have already started working on new national curriculum in National Curriculum Council.”

Minister of State said, “We have already registered for Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2019 with own resources, to have an international assessment of education system which is the need of the hour.”