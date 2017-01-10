ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday advised the government to search new Prime Minister.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court after Panamagate case hearing, PTI leader Naeemul Haq said that the PML-N must search such a person as replacement for the Prime Minister whose name must not have Sharif as its part.

He said that the government had conceded physiological defeat. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif had been sending money aboard through illegal means since his father’s time.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif had been laundering money through Hundi. He added that they had submitted additional documents in the court today.

He claimed that three fake accounts were opened in London and Pakistan for transfer of the money.