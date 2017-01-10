MULTAN - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold its next public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan on January 15 and it will prove that South Punjab is a stronghold of the party, declared Ijaz Janjua, President of PTI Multan district.

Talking to the journalists on Monday, he added that the residents of Bahawalpur proved that they are with Imran Khan in his war against corruption. He said that the way the men and women of Bahawalpur participated in Bahawalpur public meeting buried the conventional politics of this town.

Referring to Panama Leaks, he said that whatever the verdict may be given by the court, the masses had declared their decision on this issue. He claimed that the PML-N would face humiliating defeat in general elections. He warned the PTI would not let anyone steal public mandate. “The party has started holding consultations for this purpose,” he added.