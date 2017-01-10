ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) today resumed hearing of Panama Papers case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa conducted the hearing in which, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari told the court that former Interior minister Rehman Malik’s report reveals ‘money trail’ source over which, Justice Gulzar remarked that how can Rehman Malik make an report at individual level.

Naeem Bukhari said that he has no idea whether Malik was on service or not.

Meanwhile, Sharif family’s lawyer told the court that Federal Investigation Agency’s FIR was challenged in Lahore High Court and was disposed of over which, Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the bench cannot give verdict on dismissed FIA’s report.

Justice Aijaz directed PTI counsel to satisfy court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have appealed over Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

Talking to media outside SC, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry said that a report on Ishaq Dar’s money laundering prepared by Rehman Malik was discussed in the court.

He said transactions worth millions of dollars were carried out via three fake accounts in Pakistan and three in London.

Fawad Chaudhry further alleged Sharif family of being involved in money laundering.

Meanwhile, Naeem-ul-Haque said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have become experts in sending corruption money abroad.

Earlier, SC had directed Sharif family to explain contradiction in statements to defend itself in Panama Papers case.