A cabinet meeting of the Balochistan government met on Tuesday to discuss way to safeguard the economic and political rights of the people of Gwadar.

The meeting, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, constituted a high-level committee tasked with preparing recommendations in order to safeguard social, political and economic rights of the natives of Gwadar.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar, spokesperson for the provincial government, said that the committee would consult all political groups and stakeholders in this regard. He added that the chief minister would head the committee.

“The government is striving to make sure that all grievances of indigenous people of Gwadar are addressed," said Kakar. He added that it was debated in the meeting that whether the people from other provinces should be given right of vote in Gwadar or not.