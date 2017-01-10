MANDI BAHAUDDIN/HAFIZABAD-Amidst police apathy, robbers, rustlers and thieves remained on the loose here creating the sense of insecurity among the people here on Sunday.

In Hafizabad, scores of villagers were deprived of their cash and other articles by three armed bandits near Khanna Bhattian.

According to police source, three armed bandits established a pickets near Khanna Bhattian and snatched away cash amount of Rs12,000 from Rai Ahmad of Chak Bhatti, Rs14,000 from Ikraamullah of Mehdiabad, Rs9,000 from Muhammad Ramzan of Kot Chian, Rs8,000 from Sajjad of Behak Ahmad Yar and thousands of rupees from dozens of other villagers.

The police have registered a case but failed to arrest any of the accused. It is pertinent to mention here that bandits in the district have let lose the reign of terror particularly in rural areas for the past few weeks but the police have miserably failed to prevent the incidents and to provide sense of security for the masses.

In Mandi Bahauddin, thieves entered the house of one Ashraf in village Laidher and after breaking locks took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs450,000. Ashraf was asleep in the adjacent room at the time of theft. Imran, a resident of Jholana, runs a bakery in his village. Bandits at night broke in the bakery and took away cash amounting to Rs60,000 and valuables.

The third incident took place in Murala village where rustlers lifted a buffalo worth Rs150,000. The same night in Gohri village a goat worth Rs30,000 was stolen from the house of Mst Ameer Bibi. Besides, the people were looted in broad daylight and deprived of cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and other valuables. Alarming situation of rising crime has increased the sense of insecurity among the inhabitants.

They have demanded of government to take appropriate measures to ensure protection to their life and property.