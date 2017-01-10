ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will hear Tayyaba torture case on Wednesday.

The pictures of the 10-year old housemaid Tayyaba went viral on social media with internet users claiming that the maid works at additional session judge Khurram Ali Khan’s house, was severely tortured by the family of the judge

Tayyaba, after being recovered by the law enforcement agencies, claimed that she fell from stairs but in the statement recorded for the First Information Report (FIR), the girl stated that she was tortured by the judge’s family.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the case of alleged torture on the 10-year old and constituted a division bench for hearing of the case.

The girl mysteriously went missing for several days before the upcoming hearing. She was later recovered from Islamabad

District Magistrate Islamabad had wrote a letter to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) administration ordering the formation of a new medical board to ascertain the facts in the torture case.

The medical board, in its report, mentioned that there were torture marks on the body of the girl.

The situation of the case has got a curious turn after six couples have claimed to be the parents of the girl.

The investigation team has collected blood samples of the claimant couples to identify actual parents with determination of the DNA.