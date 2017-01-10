QUETTA - Governor of Saudi province Tabuk Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz arrived in Dalbandin on Monday by special aircraft for hunting of Houbara Bustards in Chagai.

Tabuk Governor Prince Fahad bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz was accorded warm welcome by Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani, Adviser to CM for Forests and Livestocks Ubaidullah Jan Babat, CM’s Adviser for Minerals Muhammad Khan Lehri, CM’s Coordinator Sardar Najeeb Sanjrani, Home Secretary Akbar Harifal, Deputy Commissioner Chagai Shyak Baloch and other high ups, when landed at Dalbandin airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that media coverage of Governor Tabuk’s visit at Dalbandin airport was not allowed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s Adviser for Forests and Livestock Ubaidullah Jan Babat, addressing the journalists at DC Chagai Rest House, said he was in Dalbandin to receive Governor of Tabuk on behalf of Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and to make recommendations with Saudi Ambassador for uplift works in Dalbandin.

He issued direction for writing a letter to Saudi embassy on behalf of Balochistan government for launching more uplift schemes in the district.