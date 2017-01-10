Turkish police have released six Pakistani nationals who were recovered from captivity of human smugglers.

According to Spokesperson of Foreign Office, Nafees Zakaria, two of them have reached Pakistani Consulate in Istanbul. He said the four other Pakistanis will also reach Pakistani Consulate. The spokesperson said Turkish police have been informed about abduction of more Pakistani nationals.

The parents and relatives of the persons have asked government to take immediate steps for ensuring their return as soon as possible.