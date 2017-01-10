ISLAMABAD - Commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) and US Forces General John Nicholson on Monday appreciated successful operations conducted against terrorists by the Pakistan Army.

General Nicholson made these remarks during visit to Miranshah bazaar in his day-long visit to Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the requirement of bilateral border security coordination.

According to the ISPR, on reaching Pakistan the visiting general had a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The COAS appreciated the role of erstwhile International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and presently the Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Force for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The COAS acknowledged continuous support of the RSM to enable Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) for enhancing the capacity and capability to independently tackle security challenges in Afghanistan.

The COAS emphasised requirement of the Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral border security mechanism for which the RSM can play an important role.

Later, General John Nicholson and General Qamar Javed Bajwa jointly visited Miran Shah, North Waziristan Agency.

Visiting general was briefed by general officer commanding, on Operation Zarb-e- Azb and progress on the socio-economic activities including return of the displaced persons.

Visitors were taken to Miran Shah Bazaar where they saw the development work being undertaken by Pakistan Army.

Earlier, on arrival at Miran Shah, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, commander Peshawar Corps, received the visiting generals.