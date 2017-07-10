SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - Three persons including two women were killed and five injured in a hand grenade blast in Birmal tehsil of area of the agency, said political administration on Sunday.

Unknown people attacked a house of Gulin Wazir in Kalosha area of Azam Warsak and as a result three persons including two women and a child died and five other sustained critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to Headquarter Hospital Wana in which two critical injured were shifted to Multan. Political Administration has registered the case and further investigation was underway.



APP