RAWALPINDI:- In sequel to the ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad the Frontier Corps (FC) on Sunday apprehended three terror suspects and recovered cache of arms as well as ammunition from outskirts of Quetta and Zhob. According to the Inter Services Public Relations, the FC during various search operation apprehended two terror suspects having links with a banned outfit from Killi Ismail area of Quetta while another was rounded up from Zhob.–APP

The raiders recovered a Small Machine Gun, 4 rifles, pistols and terror projecting materials.

The apprehended terror suspects are being interrogated.