MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Saturday condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) in Abbaspur and Nikyal sectors where at least five people were killed.

At least five civilians, four of them women, were killed and 10 others injured in the unprovoked Indian shelling targeting the civilian populous areas in various sectors this side of the LoC.

According to Poonch district magistrate, Sharif, Sassi Begum, Faiza Saleem and Kulsoom embraced martyrdom while Riyasat, 35, Aqsa Iftikhar, Adiba, 22, Mahnoor, 17, Abida Parveen, 22, Rizwan Hanif, 16, and Faizan Ali, 14 sustained injuries in Abbaspur Sector.

In Kotli district, Aniba Jamshed, was critically injured in Indian firing in the Lanjot village of Nakyal sector, the woman [later] succumbed to injuries in the afternoon. In the same sector, Ilyas and Jahangir were injured in Oli Panjni village, said district administration.