MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Accountability Bureau (AJKAB) Saturday arrested four senior officials of the state-run Women University Bagh after their bails before arrest were rejected by the Ehtesab Court No. 1.

“The AJK Ehtesab Bureau Police nabbed the Bagh Women University officials including Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Haleem, Registrar Muhammad Riaz, Chairman Scrutiny Committee Dr Saeed Sheikh and Member Scrutiny Committee Dr Ashfaq from the premises of the Ehtesab Court soon after their petitions seeking bail before arrests were turned down by the learned Court,” a spokesman of the AJK Ehtsab Bureau told media on Saturday.

Earlier, the arrested accused had obtained the bail from the above AJK Ehtesdab Court in various cases of misuse of powers, making appointments against various positions in the Women University Bagh against merit, tempering and abusing the merit list and producing the fake documents. All the above four arrested Varsity officials have been shifted to Accountability Bureau’s Safe House in Thoory, the interrogation centre of the Bureau in outskirt of Muzaffarabad, for further probe, the spokesman said.

“Further investigations have been started after the Ehtesab Court handed over the accused to the Investigation Team of the Ehtesab Bureau for a 10 days remand, the spokesman said adding that punitive action against more accused officials of the varsity, allegedly involved in the scam will also be initiated by the Bureau.

According to the prosecution, the arrested varsity officials including Vice Chancellor Dr Haleem allegedly made the recruitment against various vacant positions by getting advertised the lesser number of the vacant posts against the required positions.

The arrested officials of the Women University were further charged for making the recruitment adopting the rules and regulations of the state-run AJK University.