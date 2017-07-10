KASUR - Another 10-year-old girl was found dead after sexual abuse in a deserted house here on Khara Road “in what can be described as a spate of child abuse incidents in Kasur over the past two and half months.”

The police said that some locals spotted the dead body laying in a deserted house situated on Khara Road and informed the A-Division Police.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi along with a large contingent of police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital for post-mortem. The girl was identified as Laiba, daughter Muhammad Saleem. The police quoted the family as saying that the minor went on a Madrasa for reading Quran but did not reach there.

According to police and hospital sources, the autopsy report confirmed that the girl was abused before the accused strangulated her to death.

The DPO have formed special teams to trace and arrest the accused.

Separately in the remit of Sarai Mughal Police, a teenage girl was found dead. Some passersby spotted the girl and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body for autopsy. Identity of the body is yet to be ascertained. Police have started searching the heirs and launched investigation to ascertain cause of the death.