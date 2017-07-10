ISLAMABAD - The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) final report in the Panama Papers case may create problems for the Sharifs if it contains any undisputed documents, otherwise, according to legal experts, it is nothing more than an investigation report.

The JIT — probing the Panama Papers case against the Sharif family — will submit its final report to the Supreme Court on Monday (today).

The JIT was constituted in the light of the Supreme Court judgement in the Panama Papers case and was formed to investigate and collect evidence as majority of the five-member bench had the opinion that the documents presented before the top court were not undisputed.

In the Panama judgment, Justice Ejaz Afzal had observed: “No aboveboard or undisputed documentary evidence has been brought on the record to show that respondent No 1 [PM Nawaz Sharif] defaulted in the payment of tax as far as his assets as declared in the tax returns are concerned; nothing significant has come forth against respondents No. 9 and 10 as could justify the issuance of the direction asked for.”

Similarly, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed in conclusion of his judgment stated: “In the instant case, the allegations against respondent No. 1 [the PM] were not conclusively established, yet, sufficient suspicious circumstances …, which require to be investigated to facilitate the discovery of the true facts.”

If the material in the JIT report will be justified with the crime then the court may order for filing of reference against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and any another person having nexus with the crime.

The court may also consider matter of disqualification of PM Nawaz Sharif.

Many lawyers do not give much importance to the JIT report and consider it as just an investigation report.

Senior advocate Supreme Court AK Dogar opined that the JIT report was nothing more than an investigation report.

He said that after the submission of police report a trial starts.

Dogar said that same thing would happen in this case that those persons who appeared before the JIT would come before the court and give evidence.

However, Farooq H Naek, former chairman Senate and prominent lawyer had a different opinion.

He said that the JIT was constituted by the apex court under Article 184(3) of Constitution therefore its report was different from the police investigation report submitted under Section 173 of the CrPc.

The JIT will present its report to three-judge implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan today (Monday).

It will be up to the bench to make it public or to keep it confidential.

The PTI and even the PML-N leaders have demanded that the JIT reports and proceedings should be made public.

The sources shared with The Nation that the JIT might seek more time that they could not complete or the court could say that the material provided by the JIT was voluminous therefore after reading they would decide the matter.

The bench could also ask the JIT that it had not drawn a conclusion yet or the conclusion drawn was unsatisfactory therefore the bench might refer the matter to the trial court.

The indication about it was given by Justice Ejaz Afzal in its 20th April judgment.

“The allegations levelled against respondent no. 1 [the PM] require investigation by the investigation agency and determination by an accountability court.”

On the other hand, Justice Ijazul Ahsan during hearing of Hussain Nawaz petition to stop video recording had asked Khawaja Haris that he should raise this issue at time of trial.

The JIT was give 13 questions to investigate including whether letter of Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani is a myth or a reality?

The JIT wrote letters to the prince to appear before them.

But in his reply, the Qatari prince invited the JIT members to his palace in Qatar for recording of statement and answering of questions as he does not accept the jurisdiction of Pakistani courts.

The JIT though went to Dubai but did not go to Qatar, neither any effort was made to record Qatari prince’s statement through a video link.

There are examples that the JIT set up in high treason case went to General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s residence in Islamabad to record his statement.

In Benazir Bhutto murder case, Mark Siegel’s statement was recorded through a video link.

Similarly, in memogate Mansoor Ejaz’s statement was recorded through a video link.

Justice (retired) Nasira Javed said that if the JIT could go to Dubai then why its members did not go to Qatar for recording of statement of Prince Hamad bin Jasim.

Many experts believe that the Qatari letter is of no value as the Sharif family could not produce him before the JIT.

However, Khawaja Haris said the Qatari letter was still valid and an important document therefore the JIT should have gone to Qatar.

He said: “Things should be done in accordance with the law.”

Justice (retired) Wajihuddin Ahmed said that there was no need to prove the Qatari letter as Prince Hamad had already owned it and admitted its contents and now it had to see how the SC would interpret it.

The JIT recorded the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz (five times), Hassan Nawaz (four times), Capt (retd) Safdar, PM’s cousin Tariq Shafi appeared before the JIT twice, PPP Senator Rehman Malik and National Bank President Ahmed Saeed, NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, former chairman NAB Lt-General Amjad, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The JIT also procured some documents from London, through a law firm, which it engaged.

Salman Akram Raja, who represented Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz in the Panama Papers case, believes; “The implementation bench cannot decide the case merely on the basis of witnesses’ statements.”

He said that if the same material was submitted, which had already been placed before five-member bench of the apex court that heard the Panama Papers case then the court might refer the matter to the NAB court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel, Sheikh Rashid and Jamaat-e-Islami have already submitted record of Hudaibiya Papers Mills, tax and wealth statements of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar, and the investigation report of Rehman Malik as well as affidavit of Ishaq Dar.

But the NAB has produced the record that Ishaq Dar was pardoned one day before his statement.

About Rehman Malik’s report, the court had already observed that it was prepared in private capacity.

Former chairman Senate Farooq H Naek believes that the JIT might file some additional documents, which it had obtained from the SECP and the FBR, adding those may establish the allegations against the prime minister and his family.