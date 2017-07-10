ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday vehemently rejected and strongly rebutted all the allegations publicised by a section of media against him over the past few days.

The spokesman for Senator Ishaq Dar, in a statement here, said the allegations made by the media against him were false, malicious, obnoxious and mala fide.

The spokesman said the allegation that during appearance before the joint investigation team (JIT) for the Panama case Dar had showed his willingness to act as witness in the case against the prime minister's family and was willing to give any required statement against the prime minister's family, was totally wrong.

The spokesman further said that Senator Ishaq Dar was not seeking citizenship of the United States of America for himself and his family.

He further denied that Senator Ishaq Dar had secretly married a member of the National Assembly; and

Dar’s spokesman also rejected the accusation that motor vehicle tax (token tax) of Mercedes Benz car, registration No. MV-109, registered in the Senator’s name, had never been paid since it was purchased in 2008.

The spokesman said all the claims were utter rubbish and malicious disinformation, intended to cause harm and damage to the Senator's personal and professional reputation.

He also questioned how any media person could claim to have not been aware of the discussions held during the proceedings of the JIT, including the statements made by persons summoned by the JIT.

The spokesman confirmed that Senator Dar had made payments of the motor vehicle tax each year since 2008 for his said vehicle till June 30, 2018.

He said appropriate actions were being taken against the responsible persons/parties, with respect to all the allegations.

The spokesman further highlighted that all the false and baseless allegations against Senator Dar had only been made and publicized by a section of the media over the past few days, following the press talk given by Senator Dar on July 03 outside the Federal Judicial Academy, in which he revealed certain facts regarding Imran Khan, who had been unable to clarify any of the those till date.