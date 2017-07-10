Islamabad - Some three dozen senior officials of the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (NR3C) — a specialized department of the FIA dedicated to fighting cyber crime — have not been paid salaries for the last 13 months.

The salaries of around 33 officers of grade-16, 17 and garde-18 are hanging in the balance due to the official red-tapism and procedural paperwork in the ministries concerned including the Ministry of Finance.

The job of this hi-tech crime fighting unit is to identify and curb the phenomenon of technological abuse in society besides investigating high-profile scams and white collar crimes.

With expertise in digital forensics, technical investigation, information system security audits, penetration testing, and training, the NR3C not only investigates cyber crime but also trains personnel of law enforcement and spy agencies, police, judiciary and other government organisations.

“It is a constant pain and agony when you don’t have money to buy basic food for your children, how long can one survive on credit or aid,” an aggrieved official told The Nation.

He said that all the officials were highly qualified and experienced. “They left their previous jobs to serve the country but this is what the state is doing to them. All the officers are master degree holders and some have post-master degrees with over 10 years experience,” he said wishing not to be identified.

Over 100 officers are working in the NR3C, who deal with over 10,000 complaints every month.

As the number of smartphones and internet users is growing so the number of complaints, but the number of the staff is the same, another official said.

“We are already under staff and those who are working are disappointed due to the non-payment,” the official said.

It was learnt that these officers were inducted for a project which had to be revised last year, but due to inefficiency and delays in processing of the paperwork by the relevant ministries their case could not be put up on time, resulting in the release of their salaries.