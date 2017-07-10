ISLAMABAD - The efforts to revive Mancher Lake, one of Asia’s largest fresh water lake, received another setback as the PC-I of the Nai Gaj Dam, the main source of fresh water to lake, was returned by the Ministry of Planning.

The Ministry of Planning has returned the revised PC-I of the Nai Gaj project and asked the Ministry of Water and Power that before the processing of PC-I by CDWP the ministry should provide written commitment to finance environmental component for Rs5.80 billion, of the project, by the Sindh government, official sources told The Nation here Sunday.

The Nai Gaj Dam project was approved by ECNEC in 2012, however, despite the lapse of five years, the revised PC-I was not approved by the CDWP, the source said.

According to details, Nai Gaj Dam is being constructed across Gaj River in district Dadu of Sindh with a total project cost of about Rs.46 billion. The 194-foot high dam will store 300,000 acre feet of water to irrigate about 29,000 acres of land. The project will create employment opportunities for 6,500 persons during the construction, operation and its maintenance. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated more than Rs3 billion.

Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) was polluting Mancher Lake, one of the largest fresh water lakes in Asia, while Nai Gaj was the main fresh water source of the dam, the official said. The resolution of the issues, of stopping of dumping of Saline water in lake (RBOD) and ensuring fresh water supply (Nai Gaj), are the pre-condition for the revival of Mancher Lake. It is feared that if the RBOD project was not completed on time, the flora and fauna of Manchar Lake will completely be wiped out. However after an agreement reached between the federal and Sindh governments on RBOD-II funding, it is hoped that the contamination of Manchar Lake will end.

But the issue of fresh water supply to the Mancher Lake still persists as the water wing of the planning ministry has returned the PC-I of the Nai Gaj project without the approval of the competent authority, the official informed. Planning experts are of the view that Mancher Lake cannot be revived unless fresh water is supplied from Nai Gaj Dam. The Supreme Court has already initiated suo moto proceedings regarding the growing level of contamination in Manchar Lak and the deprivation of the livelihood of fishermen. The experts of the planning ministry are of the view that degrading quality of water of Mancher Lake is at an alarming stage and if fresh water is not supplied, it will be a great dilemma for this national asset.

Giving the details, the official said that the revised PC-I of the project was approved by the ECNEC in August 2012 at a rationalized cost of Rs26.24 billion after removing some component of the project. Sindh government has resented the removal of these components and said “the environmental requirement of the project could not be addressed if the water from Nai Gaj is not supplied to Mancher Lake as the Gaj River is only fresh water sources exists in the area,”. The implementation of these components will increase the project cost by 13 percent and will add additional Rs5.80 billion to the total cost. The planning ministry also supported the Sindh stand for adding the environmental component on the condition that the Sindh government will be paying this additional amount from the provincial kitty. After the 18th Amendment environment is deregulated subject and must be funded from the provincial pool, the official added.

The CDWP considered the revised PC-I costing Rs46.55 billion in March 2016 but it was deferred. The Ministry of Water and Power was asked to hold meeting with all the stake holders, but the Ministry of Water and Power held meetings with stakeholder without taking the government of Sindh on board which is main stakeholder, the official said. Ministry of Planning was of the view that since Sindh government was the main beneficiary and was responsible for paying the environmental cost of Rs5.8 billion, so not taking them on board could hurt the project.

The Ministry of Planning has asked the Ministry of Water and Power to provide written commitment that government of Sindh will provide its share of Rs5.8 billion. When contacted about the reply to the planning ministry, an official of the Water and Power ministry said that they were about to send their response to the planning ministry.