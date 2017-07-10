SARGODHA - The government’s research sector has failed to achieve the agricultural uplift target and is too sluggish to alter the peasants’ state of affairs in the country, said agri experts and farmers during a seminar.

However, he added, the government is endeavouring to formulate long-term agriculture policy to boost the living standard of the farmers.

A 35-member commission has been constituted consisting of national and international agricultural experts, said former dean of University of Sargodha during a consultative workshop held under the auspices of Agriculture Department with the collaboration of USAID. It was to seek suggestions and proposals from the local level farmers to ease in formulation of Punjab Agriculture policy. Among others who attended the workshop were Agriculture officers, engineers, professors and faculty members. He urged the participants to impart solution and suggestions to chalk out a long term policy to strengthen agri sector and to prosper the farmers.

While addressing the workshop, former DG Agriculture Punjab, Anjum Ali Butter said that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy but this sector is limping behind due to poor policies.

He said that agriculture has expanded as multi-dimensional departments. He said that spurious quality seed, unchecked use of fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides are basic reasons of the dilapidated condition of the sector.

In the workshop, the peasants lamented the government departments’ performance and stressed upon the policy handlers to promulgate the policies considering the ground realities. In the end, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Muhammad Afzal exchanged his views and experiences during his visit to China.