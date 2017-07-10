BADIN: A 20-year-old girl named Meerzadi was killed by her father Mohammad Ibrahim Soomro for ‘honour’ near Haji Soomro area today.

The accused Soomro, who surrendered to Tando Bago police, said that, “My daughter had married Mohammad Ayub Rajar from Mirpurkhas without our permission six months ago”.

Station house officer (SHO) Tando Bago Anwer Ali Leghari said that the murder was an honour killing, the brother of the murdered girl Allah Bux Soomro, complaint a report.

Residents of the area say that brothers and father of the deceased girl Meerzadi had taken her with them under the false promise that they would marry the couple off in their traditional manner.