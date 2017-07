Paksitan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Member of National Assembly Maiza Hameed called Fatimah Jinnah and Maryam Nawaz as ‘role models’ for the societies and nations.

The ruling party MNA compared both ladies as equal and stated that it would be no 'overstatement' to call both as role models.

It would be no overstatement if we say that women like #FatimaJinnah MaryamNSharif hv been role models for the societies& nations at large. — Maiza Hameed (@MaizaHameed) July 9, 2017





She tweeted on 50th death anniversary of Fatima Jinnah.

Ms. Hameed faced serious backlash after the tweet as people called it unfair comparison.

Trust me zada ho gaya hai...they are poles apart....yeh benazir key bhi ass pass nahin hai...fatima jinnah bahut doooor ki baat hai — Tehzeeb (@tehzeeblutfi) July 9, 2017





کم میٹھا ڈالیں. شوگر ہو جائے گی مریم نواز صاحبہ کو. ???? — Sharma G (@PIXXA_92) July 9, 2017





@MaizaHameed kuch khuda ka khauf kijiye itni ghulami achi nhi.. Madam Fatima Jinnah is far beyond this @MaryamNSharif lier "Mri londn to.." — Muhammad Saqib Jamil (@m_saqib_jamil_) July 9, 2017





Would U pls elaborate on achievement of MNS apart 4m running a twitter account? What is her political struggle?any steps 4 woman empowerment — Biya_Rajput (@R_Y_Rajput) July 9, 2017