Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says government wants to provide better health and educational facilities to the people in province, reported Radio Pakistan.

This he said during his visit to Memon Hospital in Karachi on Today.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said financial assistance to the private hospitals will also be continued besides government hospitals.

He further said health facilities are provided to the people in the hospital with the financial assistance of Sindh government and philanthropists.