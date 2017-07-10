ISLAMABAD: Haj flight operations to transport Hujjaj from Pakistan to holy land of Saudi Arabia will start from July 25 and will continue for a month. According to sources of Ministry of Religious Affairs, the schedule of Haj flight operations will be posted on the Ministry's website and the intending pilgrims will be informed about their flight timings through letters and SMS. This year a total of 179,210 Pakistani will perform Haj according to the quota approved by the Saudi Arabian overnment.While 107526 persons will go for Haj under the government scheme, the remaining will embark on the journey through private Haj organisers.–APP