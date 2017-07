Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz today reached Islamabad through Pakistan international airline’s flight PK-735.

Hussain had left for Qatar on July 6 where he met members of royal family.

The meeting was held to discuss legal aspects of the Joint Investigation Team’s probe into Sharif family’s offshore assets.

After this meeting in Doha, Hussain Nawaz left for London to look after his business matters.