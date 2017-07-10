Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan has challenged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that it is unable to initiate contempt of court proceedings against an individual as that right lies only with the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

Imran Khan said this today in his reply submitted to an ECP tribunal through his counsel Babar Awan.

The five-member tribunal chaired by the chief election commissioner was hearing Akbar S Babar's petition seeking Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan's disqualification.

Presenting his arguments, Khan's counsel said that the PTI chief was being criticised for accusing the ECP of bias but this was not the first time that bias of judges was talked about in a case, adding that everyone has the right to a fair trial.

Adjourning the proceedings until July 19, the tribunal sought a reply from the petitioner Akbar S Babar.