The head of Supreme Court’s Joint Investigation Team, Wajid Zia has hired his cousin to probe Sharif family in Panama Papers case, The Nation has learnt.

Sources close to the development say that Akhtar Riaz Raja is associated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and runs a private firm by the name of Quist Solicitors in the United Kingdom.

He has been tasked with writing letters to various institutions in the United Kingdom relating to the children of Nawaz Sharif and was hired on the instructions of Wajid Zia by the JIT, they added.

Fifty three-year-old Raja, according to sources, is the sole practitioner of Quist Solicitors (The Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW) and his law firm has no expertise in investigating high profile cases involving finances and complex jurisdictions or trust deed laws.

Investigations show that Akhtar Raja and Wajid Zia are first cousins and hail from Murree.