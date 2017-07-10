During the hearing of Panama case, Supreme Court took notice of story published in English newspaper The News today.

Three-member bench issued contempt of the court notice to Jang Group, Editor In-chief Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Publishir Meer Javed and reporter Ahmad Noorani.

The court called The News reporter Sohail in rostrum and questioned him about the owner and editor of the newspaper.

The journalist stated that he did not file the story.

All three judges read the story published in the English newspaper.

The top court stated that reporter did contact the judge but judge refused to comment on the case.

“But the journalist still published it which is clear contempt of the court,” Justice Ejaz-ul-Ehsan remarked.

In a story published today, The News reporter Ahmad Norani claimed that JIT has not found Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif guilty in the case. The story further claimed that two sons of Prime Minister, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, have been found guilty by the JIT.

The court has ordered Jang Group to submit the reply within seven days.