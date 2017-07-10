SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif demanded that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing money laundering allegations under the Panama Papers case divulge the video recording of its proceedings and statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said that under the prevailing political scenario of the country now it has become vital to make about two-month long JIT proceedings public. He said that they must know what the JIT has done to make the situation clear.

Addressing the party workers at Sialkot, Kh Asif added that the prevailing political situation was raising several questions on the JIT’s performance till now. He said that the JIT must come forward and tell the whole nation about the ongoing probe into the Panama Leaks case. He asked what the JIT questioned the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons, daughter and other family members and what they replied.

Kh Asif added that it was the basic right of the people to know details of the JIT’s proceedings, saying that the several politically rejected people including PTI Chairman Imran Khan were busy misleading the nation by making false statements about the JIT working.

He said that the prime minister had set a unique example by offering him and his family for the ruthless accountability. He advised all the other politicians including Imran Khan to also offer himself for accountability. He said that Imran Khan must appear before the JIT to give the answers about the funds provision to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, the funds’ spending, usage and profit.

Kh Asif termed Imran Khan as the biggest hurdle in the way to political and economic stability. He said that the CPEC has met with a great success, which was the ample proof of the economic stability as well.

He added that the masses voted Nawaz Sharif into the office of prime minister and the PML-N will win the 2018 general elections too with the heavy mandate. He said that Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for the fourth time.

He said that the PML-N government had always strengthened the national institutions besides ensuring the supremacy of the law and constitution.

He said that the masses were the biggest JIT in the country and Insha’Allah the PML-N will again become successful in the public JIT during the 2018 general elections. He added that the PML-N government will complete its constitutional term. He said that the PML-N has also successfully foiled all the anti-democracy conspiracies.

He said that Imran Khan was playing his political role like the twelfth player of a cricket team, who has been waiting for coming to power after the injury of a player.

Kh Asif said that Imran Khan was trying to get his (Imran Khan) desired results from the JIT. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his whole family were totally neat and clean and would also become successful in Panama leaks case with the blessings of Allah Almighty. He said that the PML-N government firmly believes in the full respect for the judiciary and supremacy of the law in the country. He also strongly criticised Imran Khan for showing his no confidence over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that Imran Khan has become crazy to get his desired results from the national institutions by weakening these institutions instead of strengthening them.

He said, “Now it is the high time for Imran Khan to offer himself and his companions for ruthless accountability.” He said that the Pakistani nation wanted to see Imran Khan’s accountability.

The PML-N will continue its successful journey of the national stability under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Iman Khan will be knocked out by the masses in 2018 general elections by making him relic of the past.

He said that the PML-N has ensured the sanctity of vote. He said that the Qatari prince was ready to give answers to the JIT but it seems to be reluctant to take his detailed views in Panama Leaks case.

He said, “It has happened for the first time in the historicity of Pakistan when the incumbent rulers have presented themselves for accountability and all the other politicians must replicate the great tradition.”

Meanwhile, the federal minister held an open court at PML-N House where he listened to the public complaints and issued on the spot directives on some of the complaints. He also issued orders on various applications for the urgent relief to the applicants.